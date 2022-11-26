The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Four-bedroom home in north Warrnambool sells under the hammer

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 26 2022 - 3:15pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White's Fergus Torpy with a crowd of about 35 people outside 8 Eliza Court, Warrnambool.

A four-bedroom home in north Warrnambool has sold at the top of its expected price range at the only auction held in the city today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.