Lyndoch Living has announced its fifth chief executive officer in four months as the organisation tries to chart a way forward
Jill Davidson will take over from acting CEO Ted Rayment on December 5, following Mr Rayment's three-month stint in the role.
Ms Davidson has 20 years of experience in executive and leadership positions within the aged care sector, including as acting CEO and director of nursing in organisations across Victoria and Australia.
Her most recent position was working as an infection control coordinator in South East Asia , which involved holding clinical and non-clinical aged care staff to international standards.
Lyndoch Living board chair Sue Cassidy welcomed Ms Davidson and thanked Mr Rayment, who hand-picked Ms Davidson to succeed him, for his time in charge.
"We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to Mr Rayment for his support and expertise during these past few months," Ms Cassidy said.
"Lyndoch Living has been fortunate to secure and receive the services of such an experienced leader and we are incredibly thankful to Mr Rayment for stepping in when we needed."
Ms Davidson is the fourth acting CEO to take the tiller after long-term chief Doreen Power went on leave. A Lyndoch spokesperson confirmed Ms Power was still on leave.
While Mr Rayment has restored Lyndoch's clinical leadership structure, appointing an acting director of nursing and an infection protection and control co-ordinator, the organisation still faces major staffing challenges and a record low bed vacancy rate.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
