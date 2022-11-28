The Standard
Warrnambool's Lyndoch Living appoints fifth CEO in four months

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
November 28 2022
Lyndoch Living will have a new acting CEO from December 5, but faces ongoing resident, staffing and financial challenges.

Lyndoch Living has announced its fifth chief executive officer in four months as the organisation tries to chart a way forward

