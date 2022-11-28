The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Dredging by the Warrnambool breakwater deposits 'frightening' amount of litter

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colleen Hughson with some of the litter she's collected near the dredging works at Warrnambool breakwater. Picture by Sean McKenna

Dredging at Warrnambool's historic breakwater is depositing a "frightening" amount of "dangerous" litter onto the beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.