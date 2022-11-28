Dredging at Warrnambool's historic breakwater is depositing a "frightening" amount of "dangerous" litter onto the beach.
Beach Patrol's Colleen Hughson said volunteers had collected 78 kilograms of rubbish deposited by the works in the past three days.
"A lot of people have been concerned about it," she said.
"All this litter off the breakwater has sunk to the bottom of the ocean floor, it's been covered up with sand for many years and now it's all being dredged up.
"The dredging machine is actually ripping up the rubbish. We've collected over 600 shredded aluminium cans on the beach, it's quite a danger to beach walkers."
She said there'd been some interesting finds.
"There's also just lots of plastic that's been down there for 40 years," she said.
"That includes margarine containers because recreational fishermen used to use them to store their bait. We've got one dating back to 1981, every brand imaginable has washed up.
"It's concerning that a lot of the cans - Victoria Bitter and Melbourne Bitter - would've been littered by recreational fishermen too.
"There's also lots of broken-up plastic drink bottles including a Coca Cola bottle with a competition on it valid to 1988.
"This stuff is really old, about 88 per cent of plastics sink to the ocean floor. Plastic lasts forever and this brings it to light at a local level.
"It's concerning how much litter is at the bottom of the ocean that we don't see. It's pretty frightening, really."
She said one find was particularly unusual.
"Another thing that's been washing up that we're collecting is coal from the old shipping days, that's how old some stuff is," Ms Hughson said.
"We've got all these lumps of coal washed up from a shipwreck or from when they used to have ships going past.
"The council did actually find all these moors they didn't know about where the boats used to connect to."
Warrnambool City Council was contacted for comment.
