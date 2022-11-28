Warrnambool's Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative has been left without a leadership team after the three executive members resigned.
It's understood that chief executive officer Ashley Couzens, finance executive member Tafadzwa Chitava and primary health care executive member Julieanne Crow, along with Mr Couzens' personal assistant, have quit after an almost clean sweep of board position's at the co-op's annual general meeting last Friday.
The new board has outlined a vision for a restructure, going back to a chief executive officer working with the board to oversee the $14 million budget.
Last Friday's well attended and fiery AGM led to the resignations of the executive team.
Mr Chitava confirmed he had resigned to seek other opportunities.
"It's an opportunity to try something different," he said.
"It's a really good organisation. There's nothing going on there."
Attempts have also been made to contact Mr Couzens and Ms Crow.
The Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation has also been contacted for comment.
It's expected that VACCHO may become involved to provide guidance while the new board advertises, interviews and appoints a new CEO.
On Wednesday morning a VACCHO spokesman said: "VACCHO won't be making any comment on this matter at this stage."
There has been almost a whole new board elected to the Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative.
Earlier this week The Standard reported that after an annual general meeting last Friday, only veteran elder Brian Davis remained from the previous board.
It's understood that former board chairman Locky Eccles and Shane Bell did not stand for re-election and Lee Morgan was unsuccessful in retaining his place on the board.
The new board consists of Ronald "Mackie" Chatfield, Marcus Clarke, Theresa Coverdale, Brian Davis, Dominique Debono, Billy McGuinness and Allan Miller.
Mr Eccles has also been contacted for comment, but has not responded.
The Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative is an independent community-based not-for-profit Aboriginal community controlled organisation that was founded by a group of south-west Aboriginal volunteers during 1979.
It's website claims that from humble beginnings the long-term vision of community has driven the organisation as the primary provider of social, health and cultural services in the region.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.