The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated
Vic Election

Polwarth flips back to Liberals in Victorian election

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 27 2022 - 12:16pm, first published November 26 2022 - 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polwarth Liberal MP Richard Riordan is on track for re-election, with ABC calling the race early.

12pm, Sunday:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.