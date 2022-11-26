The candidates for South West Coast said they had never seen voters more engaged, as polls closed for the 2022 Victorian state election.
Liberal incumbent Roma Britnell had arrived at Temperance Hall in the centre of Warrnambool at 8am before departing on a whistle-stop tour of the electorate, arriving back in Warrnambool at 5pm to do a final hour at the Koroit Street booth before polls closed.
"I've been to Terang, Portland, Heywood, Narrawong, Port Fairy, Koroit (and more). I've been everywhere, man," Ms Britnell said.
While reports from Melbourne showed hostility and intimidation at some booths, Ms Britnell said the behaviour had been impeccable in South West Coast.
"It's actually been very positive, people have been really friendly and happy to say hi. They're good people down here," she said.
Greens candidate Thomas Campbell started the day in Koroit, before heading to booths at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary and St Joseph's Primary and ending up at Temperance Hall.
He said he had never seen so many people turn away how-to-vote cards from all parties.
"I think it's great, because it means people are making up their own minds and really engaging," he said.
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston agreed, saying people seemed to have "done a lot of research" to work out who to vote for.
"The crowd here has been a box of assorted chocolates. So many people aren't taking a how-to-vote card, then some are taking one of each, so it's really hard to work out a trend," she said.
Independent candidate Carol Altmann said she also found the election day crowd hard to read.
"Pre-poll was incredible. This has been harder to work out," she said.
"I still feel really hopeful of getting into second spot in the primary vote, which is where I want to be.
"I've given it everything, boots and all. I'm absolutely in it to win it."
IN OTHER NEWS
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.