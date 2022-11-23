GUY Sebastian has hit the stage and delighted fans at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre tonight.
The pop idol was in the city for two sold-out shows as part of his regional T.R.U.T.H. On The East Side Tour.
With a full band in tow, fans were treated to a slew of his award-winning hits including Believer, Before I Go, Love on Display and Standing With You.
Audience members also got to witness the singer-songwriter play the piano as well as his, and his backing bands', impressive dance moves.
Sebastian fed off the crowd responding to audience members when they yelled out 'I love you' and spoke to as many children as he could.
When he spotted a woman crying during his 2003 song Angels Brought Me Here after finishing the song he walked off the stage and gave her a hug.
The show ended with a band when he got the audience members to sing harmonies for his 2019 hit Choir - essentially turning them into a choir.
You could tell how emotional he felt while singing and telling stories throughout the night.
Sebastian has come a long way since winning the first Australian Idol almost 20 years ago, progressing as a singer and songwriter, and performing tracks with a number of big international acts.
He will perform to another packed audience on Thursday.
A portion of each ticket sold goes to The Sebastian Foundation - the musician's charity focusing on supporting youth mental health initiatives.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
