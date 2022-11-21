STORMS, strong winds and cold weather didn't deter punters at Princetown's Loch Hart Music Festival from enjoying themselves over the weekend.
Friday ran as planned but as a storm rolled in on Saturday, the music halted for several hours, with a spot of comedy keeping everyone's spirits up in the late afternoon.
The organisers worked well to adapt as the day went on.
Festival director Jayden Bath said more than 50 per cent of the acts played, there were no medical incidents and all infrastructure held up.
Mr Bath said the changes to the festival gave Harvey Sutherland and DJ Milo Eastwood longer set times on Saturday night.
"Once we got through the worst of it there was 250-300 people gathered around Harvey Sutherland for three hours, it was quite insane," he said. "It made me a bit emotional about how resilient people were and how adaptive they were."
Mr Bath said "all things considering" the festival went well. "We ended up housing anyone whose tent was flooded or unusable in accommodation with beds, showers and fireplace," he said.
Mr Bath said moving the DJs from the main stage to the tent was something it may continue to do in the future.
"Seeing how much fun everyone was having at that late night tent party it felt very intimate," he said.
"There was a lot more connection because it was well lit instead of everyone looking up at a stage."
