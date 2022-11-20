The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan praised Penshurst Cup-winning jockey Harry Grace

By Tim Auld
Updated November 20 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 12:08pm
Harry Grace was all smiles after winning the Penshurst Cup. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos)

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Patrick Ryan sang the praises of underrated jockey Harry Grace after he guided Anirishman to victory in Saturday's $30,000 Penshurst Cup over 2000 metres.

