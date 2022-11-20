WARRNAMBOOL trainer Patrick Ryan sang the praises of underrated jockey Harry Grace after he guided Anirishman to victory in Saturday's $30,000 Penshurst Cup over 2000 metres.
Anirishman hung on to beat Never Again by more than a length in the feature race on the eight-race program.
Ryan said he was surprised Grace didn't get more opportunities for rides from owners and trainers.
"Harry floats under the radar regarding getting more chances," Ryan told The Standard.
"I think he deserves more chances than what he gets. He's a hard-working jockey who rides a lot of track-work.
"It was a perfect ride on Anirishman by Harry. He never panicked at any stage even when the top-weight Clever Man was about eight lengths in front at the 1000-metre mark.
"Anirishman can be a quirky type of horse to ride but Harry had a good handle of him. I've also got to give credit to Daniel Small. He's been schooling Anirishman over hurdles and that's really helped keep the horse sharp and fit for his races."
Anirishman's win was his second country cup victory from his past three starts.
He won the St Arnaud Cup by six lengths three starts back before failing at Moonee Valley.
"I'll have a look at the racing calendar in the next few days and try and work out a program," he said.
"I was going to run Anirishman in a benchmark 64 over 2000 metres at the Jericho Cup meeting but I'll have a rethink about those plans.
"He's really suited by these type of country cup races. It's in the back of my mind to step him out in distance and see if he's a genuine stayer."
Grace and fellow Warrnambool-based jockey Melissa Julius shared the riding honours with doubles.
Grace's other winner was State Of Maine while Is It Me and Honour De Hero were winners ridden by Julius. Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman had two winners.
