The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool lawyer included on Deakin University Dean's Merit List

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 21 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool lawyer Georgia Collins has been recognised for finishing in the top three per cent of Deakin University Bachelor of Laws undergraduates. Picture by Anthony Brady

A young Warrnambool lawyer has been recognised for finishing in the top three per cent of her graduating class and is now working on significant litigation with clients from across Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.