A young Warrnambool lawyer has been recognised for finishing in the top three per cent of her graduating class and is now working on significant litigation with clients from across Australia.
Georgia Collins, 23, was included on the Dean's Merit List for finishing in the top three per cent of Bachelor of Laws undergraduates for Deakin University.
"It was incredible," Miss Collins said. "I couldn't believe it. It's super exciting. I knew I tried hard and did my best at uni but I definitely didn't expect it."
Miss Collins studied at Deakin University's Geelong campus for two years returning home to Warrnambool in 2020 when classes moved online due to the pandemic.
In her fourth and final year she gained casual work at Maddens Lawyers and was offered a full-time job in November last year.
Miss Collins is now gaining experience in significant litigation including the Dr Lanzer class action, speaking to former cosmetic patients who've allegedly had an adverse outcome as a result of their surgery. Within a month of its launch there were 100 patient registrations.
"We have over 800 registrations now so that's hundreds of clients I've spoken to and I enjoy that as well," she said.
"It's not easy for people to rehash the details of their alleged experience so it's been interesting in learning how to navigate those difficult conversations and show such respect for people so early on in my career too."
She said it was special and unique to be involved in and exposed to high-scale litigation at this stage of her career.
"A lot of people think you have to be in the city to have those experiences but that's definitely not my experience here."
She enjoys being challenged and working with a busy team that "has so much consideration for your development and your learning and wants to provide those opportunities".
"I'm so thankful to be where I am," she said. "It's been a lot of hard work. You think about the study the whole time but you never think about the team you'll end up in and it's an incredible team here at Maddens.
"There's great exposure to so many areas and it's important to me and my partner Lucas to be able to stay locally in Warrnambool."
In January she began a graduate diploma of legal practise, juggling 30 hours of study per week and work for five months to gain the necessary requirements to practise.
"I'm so thankful that I have such a passion for it and I am so interested in it. I enjoy being challenged and I love to learn as well."
She was formally admitted to the Supreme Court in June with Maddens Lawyers principal Kathryn Emeny moving the admission at one of the first post-COVID-19 in-person ceremonies.
Ms Emeny said it was extremely pleasing and not surprising to see Miss Collins, who gave 100 per cent in everything she did, recognised.
"Georgia is a key team member in our litigation department and is gaining experience in significant pieces of litigation such as the Dr Lanzer class action," Ms Emeny said. "Georgia has been speaking with hundreds of former cosmetic surgery patients with great empathy and care in guiding them through the legal process.
"Whilst not in her original plan, her studies moving online meant she could work with us locally in her hometown and we couldn't be happier to have her on board. Her academic results are a credit to her and we're confident she has a bright future in the law."
