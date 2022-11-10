The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Two Camperdown Mercy Regional College students burnt in school camping equipment incident discharged

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:51pm, first published November 10 2022 - 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Mercy Regional College, Camperdown Year 8 students were treated for burns at Warrnambool Base Hospital on Thursday, November 10.

UPDATE, Friday, 4pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.