Warrnambool's Layla Watson, Grace Kelly win gold in 200-metre Victorian All-school championships

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:12am, first published November 7 2022 - 6:30pm
Layla Watson, Hannah McMeel and Grace Kelly all medalled at the second weekend of the Victorian All-School championships.

Running coach Rob Duynhoven says a mix of medals and personal best times at the second week of Athletics Victoria's All-Schools track and field championships is reward for effort for his stable's athletes.

