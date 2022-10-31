The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

A 10-week-old Border Collie puppy was located in a distressed state

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 1 2022 - 3:17am, first published October 31 2022 - 9:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leads end with alleged stolen puppy being recovered in police raid

Police have arrested a woman after a puppy was allegedly stolen from a Heywood property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.