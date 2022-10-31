Leads end with alleged stolen puppy being recovered in police raid

Police have arrested a woman after a puppy was allegedly stolen from a Heywood property.
Heywood and Portland police members executed a search warrant at an address on Willunga Street in Portland on Monday.
While searching the back shed, a 10-week-old Border Collie puppy was located in a distressed state but with no visible injuries.
It is alleged the puppy was stolen from an enclosure holding four pups at a home in Oakbank Lane on October 6.
The puppy was checked over and a 36-year-old Portland woman was charged with theft, trespass and deceptions.
She has been bailed to appear at Portland Magistrates Court on February 21 next year.
Heywood police Senior Constable Daniel Skelly said the alleged victim made a report to police earlier this month.
"We had a few leads (and) did a few doorknocks, which led to some information and enabled us to successfully apply for a search warrant," he said
"That warrant was executed about 3pm Monday in Portland and led to the recovery of the puppy.
"The pup is currently still in possession of the Glenelg council and most likely will be returned to the owner as soon as possible.
"It's an excellent result all-round."
