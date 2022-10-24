Warrnambool and District cricket general manager Nick Ansell says "widespread and unrelenting poor weather" is behind ground changes for round five division one and two matches.
The top-grade matches this Saturday were scheduled to be played on turf wickets but have been moved to hard wickets "in a bid to give clubs and curators more time to prepare their turf pitches", according to Ansell.
"It's hoped more time will ease pressure on curators," he said.
At this stage in division one Mortlake versus Wesley Yambuk has been moved to Yambuk Recreation Reserve, North Warrnambool versus Russells Creek to Bushfield Recreation Reserve, Merrivale versus Nestles to Harris Street, Northern Raiders clash with West Warrnambool to Peter McDonald Oval, Dennington's match against Brierly-Christ Church to Brierly number two and Allansford-Panmure versus Port Fairy to McLean Oval.
The general manager added that some division two matches would need to be moved due to weather and ground ability and these changes would be communicated within the next 48 hours by the association.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
