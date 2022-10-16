The cafe trail in Koroit has just grown by one thanks to a new take on an old favourite.
The Keystone Cafe and Nursery in Horne Street opened its doors on Wednesday.
The cafe and nursery had operated under previous owners but had been closed for business over the past 12 months.
Todd and Emma Noble have taken on the lease of the property, which is now a three-dimensional business.
The couple, who live just around the corner from the Keystone, also run disability support from the house attached to the cafe and nursery.
This support service includes offering temporary respite care at the house and is an extension of the couple's Warrnambool-based business, Tiaki Supports.
In all, the Nobles employ 26 people across the three legs of their business.
...we are excited about what we can do.- Todd Noble
Mr Noble said the cafe and nursery would be open Wednesday to Saturdays from 9am-3pm.
"We are hoping to at some stage have supported workers as part of the cafe and nursery staff," Mr Noble said.
"That is one of the main purposes of the enterprise and we are excited about what we can do."
The Keystone is the second new cafe to open its doors in Koroit this year.
In April, the Tiny Cafe began trading from its High Street location.
