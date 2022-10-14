Sister of Bali bombing victim who grew up in Hamilton misses her smiling face

It was almost impossible to not have a smile on your face when Jodie Cearns was in the room, according to her sister Blair Cearns.
She thinks about her sister, who was killed in the Bali bombings 20 years ago, every day.
The two sisters, who grew up in Hamilton, had travelled to Bali years earlier to mark Blair's 21st birthday.
"I went to Bali with her to celebrate my 21st - it was part of my present," Blair said.
Jodie had holidayed in Bali 13 or 14 times, Blair said.
"She loved it and went back nearly every year with a group of friends," she said.
Blair, who now lives in Queensland, said her sister loved the carefree way of life in Bali.
"It was carefree and cheap," she said.
"They love Australians - it was a great place to go and let your hair down."
Jodie, 35, was a doting aunty to her brother Heath's daughter and son and was elated to meet Blair's son Mackenzie, who was just weeks old when she headed to Bali.
"She was pretty stoked to be an aunty," Blair said.
When news of the bombings in Bali broke, Blair's mother Patricia caught a flight to Indonesia.
However, the next days were a living hell for the family, who were desperate for answers about their loved one.
"We didn't know many details," Blair said.
"We tried for an entire day to call and find out what was happening."
The family was finally told Jodie, who had suffered horrific injuries, was being flown to the Darwin hospital.
Jodie and other family members flew to Darwin to be by her side.
Blair said they were initially told by doctors to say their goodbyes.
However, doctors thought she might miraculously survive the injuries she had sustained in the blast.
Jodie was flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne.
Sadly, she passed away a few days later.
Blair said she thought about her sister all the time.
"It doesn't get any easier," Blair said.
She said her sister was the life of any party.
"She would always make sure everyone was having a good time," Blair said.
Jodie was working as hair product representative before her trip to Bali - a role that suited her because she loved meeting people, Blair said.
If she could see her sister one more time, Blair would tell her how much she loved her.
"We had such a good life," Blair said.
"Living in the country, we were always doing something.
"We used to put on concerts for mum and dad."
Blair said she was angry when she learnt about the cause of her sister's death.
"I'm angry at the actions of those who took innocent lives," she said.
Jodie attended Monivae College in Hamilton.
Monivae College Old Collegians shared a post in memory of Jodie on Wednesday on Facebook.
"On this day 20 years ago, Jodie was on her 14th trip to Bali, when the lives of herself and 87 other Australians were taken away, during the infamous Bali Bombings, on the night of October 12, 2002," the post read.
"While a student at Monivae, Jodie was always outgoing, cheery, bubbly and wanted to do everything.
"She was a brilliant sportsperson and in her first year at college was a strong competitor in most sports, especially swimming.
"In Year 8 Jodie was the junior sportsperson of the year and every year after that she was a fierce competitor in cross country, athletics, basketball and netball.
"Jodie was age swimming champion for every year following."
In Jodie's final year at Monivae - 1983 - she was elected as a house captain, participated in the New Caledonia school trip and was in the A grade netball schoolgirls championship finalist team.
"Jodie also won the highest sporting award in the school - the Fr Stan Tyler Trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Sport," the post said.
"Today we remember Jodie and think of her family, and all other families affected by this terrible event."
Blair and her parents Patricia and David attended the 20th anniversary Bali bombing memorial at the Allambee Gardens in Nerang, Queensland on Wednesday night.
It was a beautiful service, Blair said.
She also attended the memorial service in Bali on the first year anniversary of the bombings.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
