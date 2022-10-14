The shortage of general practitioners will increase until conditions change, according to a Warrnambool medical professor.
Professor James Dunbar, who is an honorary professor in rural health at Deakin's Warrnambool campus, said there was a reason only 15 per cent of graduates were choosing to become GPs compared to 50 per cent several years ago.
"There's been a huge crash because there has been a decade of what is basically a pay freeze," Professor Dunbar said.
He said it was a struggle financially to run a medical practice, which meant less were offering bulk billing.
"It becomes a vicious cycle because a greater burden remains on those who are still there (the GPs at clinics).
"They become more demoralised and burnt out and feel devalued because of the loss of income."
Professor Dunbar said medical degree graduates had large HECS debts to pay back, which is why many were choosing specialised fields with higher salaries than general practice.
"There is a rural incentive payment, but it's not adequate," Professor Dunbar said.
He said graduates were choosing a specialised fields or staying in cities, where GPs were often paid more than in regional areas.
Long-serving Camperdown GP Dr John Menzies said he shared Professor Dunbar's concerns.
"There is a shortage," Dr Menzies said.
"Rural recruiting is failing and Medicare needs fixing, so does urgent care funding," Dr Menzies said.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has this week warned more GPs will leave the profession or reduce their hours unless major changes are made.
The RACGP's recently released General Practice: Health of the Nation 2022also found that more GPs are moving away from full-time work hours, with 61 per cent of GPs working fewer than 40 hours compared to 56 per cent just five years ago.
More GPs are indicating they will retire from the profession earlier than ever before and less than half of GPs would recommend their profession as a career to junior colleagues due to issues such as burnout, unsustainable workload, mounting administrative and regulatory burdens, chronic underfunding and workforce shortages.
RACGP President Adjunct Professor Karen Price said that without urgent action more and more GPs would leave general practice or cut their hours.
"Boosting investment in general practice care so that Medicare rebates actually reflect the cost of providing high-quality care is vital," she said.
"This would put general practice on a more sustainable, long-term footing and stop the exodus from the profession.
"On top of that, it would help to attract more future doctors to general practice rather than other specialities - an essential step in ensuring Australia does not run out of GPs."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
