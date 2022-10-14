The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Urgent action needed to address GP shortages, says Warrnambool medical professor

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:13am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deakin University rural health Professor James Dunbar says more needs to be done to encourage graduates to choose a career in general practice. Picture by Chris Doheny

The shortage of general practitioners will increase until conditions change, according to a Warrnambool medical professor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.