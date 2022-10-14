The Standard
Andrews Labor government 'actively looking at' repairing dangerous Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road

A car plunges into a 40cm deep pothole on the dangerous Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road. Picture by Sean McKenna

South West Coast Labor candidate Kylie Gaston says the government is "actively looking at" a "permanent solution" to the dangerously dilapidated Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road, defending Labor's track record on regional roads.

