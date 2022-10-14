South West Coast Labor candidate Kylie Gaston says the government is "actively looking at" a "permanent solution" to the dangerously dilapidated Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road, defending Labor's track record on regional roads.
Ms Gaston visited the battered arterial, along with the nearby Myamyn-Macarthur Road, which was rebuilt in 2018 in what she said was an example of Labor's commitment to regional roads.
Macarthur resident Wallace Hill was instrumental in getting the Myamyn road rebuilt and said it had taken 30 years of campaigning.
"The road was changed from a road not safe to be on, to a road that is as safe as a road can be," he said.
While Mr Hill was impressed with the Myamyn road, he said he was surprised it had been rebuilt while the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road remained neglected.
"The funny thing is several years ago the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road was fourth on the Vic Roads priority list and the (Myamyn) road was 148th or something," he said.
The Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road is the route of choice for traffic driving between Portland and Melbourne or Ballarat, including B double timber trucks, milk tankers and fertiliser trucks. It also carries the local school bus and the bulk of tourist traffic.
Despite its status as a declared "C" road as a "principal route for the movement of people and goods" only a single-lane width is sealed and the unsealed shoulders are utterly inadequate to the tonnage that batters them.
The shoulders were graded in June 2021, but already have potholes approaching half a metre deep.
Ross Kelly's farm borders the road west of Bessiebelle. He said people regularly blew tyres and dented rims outside his property. "The amount of tonnage on it is phenomenal," he said.
Mr Hill said it was "hard to believe it is a registered B double route as well as a school bus route" and it should be "barricaded off" in its current condition. "The road has been listed as an 'urgent' need for upgrade for 15 years," he said.
Mr Hill said he was sceptical improvements would happen soon, saying former Liberal premier Denis Napthine had not delivered on a promised upgrade when he was in power and Labor hadn't got the job done either.
Ms Gaston said she was grateful to hear from locals like Mr Kelly and Mr Hill because "regional and rural Victoria needs its voice".
"It's really important to be a constructive and strategic voice about our roads, and listening to local champions is the way to make the best decisions," Ms Gaston said.
She said she was confident the government could get the road looking like the Myamyn-Macarthur Road.
"The Department of Transport is actively working on a more permanent and comprehensive solution to the condition of the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road."
A spokesman for Roads Minister Ben Carroll said the Andrews Government's annual road spending was significantly higher than the Coalition's when it was last in power.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
