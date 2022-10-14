Here is how the eight clubs are shaping up.
LAST SEASON: Fourth
CAPTAIN: Tim Fitzgerald
INS: Sam Allen (Geelong), Hamish Sinnott, Michael Winzar.
OUTS: Fraser Lucas (Cairns).
PLAYER TO WATCH: Zach Sinnott and Louis Darcy. Sinnott's a technical top order bat who scored 183 runs last season batting mostly the three while Darcy opened the bowling and looks to have picked up another yard in pace.
VERDICT: It's tough to predict how reigning cricketer of the year Fraser Lucas' departure, as well as Charlie Lucas' early season unavailability, will affect Bookaar's chances. Fitzgerald is confident new inclusions will help cover Fraser's skill set, with Allen a handy top-order batter and returning Winzar and Sinnott capable of opening the bowling. If their youngsters take the next step as expected, a top-four finish is achievable.
PREDICTION: Fourth
LAST SEASON: Ninth
CAPTAIN: Jye McLaughlin
INS: Tharindu Roshan (Sri Lanka), Mitch McLaughlin (Ballarat).
OUTS: Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure).
PLAYER TO WATCH: Harry Sumner and Jordan Riches. Sumner is still young and struck 301 runs (avg. 25.1) last year. With the added responsibility of vice captaincy this year he could flourish. Riches scored 211 runs (26.4) and McLaughlin predicts he will explode with the bat should he keep his body right.
VERDICT: The loss of last season's captain Simon Richardson hurts the side's spin-bowling stocks but the addition of Tharindu Roshan - a top-order bat and off-spinner - will help cover this. Top-order bat Mitch McLaughlin, who will return to the club for some matches, adds top-order experience. Winning more than last year's two matches should be the goal with any more a bonus.
PREDICTION: Seventh
LAST SEASON: Eighth
CAPTAIN: Simon Murfett
INS: Angus Uwland (Warrion).
OUTS: Johno Benallack (Northern Raiders), Harrison Rantall (Dennington).
PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Kemp and Paul Pekin. Kemp - a genuine all-rounder - had some promising innings with the bat last season and will look to cement his spot at the top of the order with some big scores. Pekin, a consistent wicket-taker for the Knights, was a revelation late last season with the bat.
VERDICT: Although they are still looking for recruits, the departures of top-order bat Benallack and all-rounder Harrison Rantall without key replacements will hurt the side. The former scored 325 runs (avg. 29.5) last season. Will need other players to step up if they want to be competitive. The recent announcement of former captain Angus Uwland's return to the club is a good sign.
PREDICTION: Eighth
LAST SEASON: Premiers
CAPTAIN: Simon Harkness
INS: Nick Harding (Stoneyford), Henry Stansfield (Nirranda).
OUTS: Joel Moriarty (Ballarat), Shaun Drayton (Colac), William Mulgrew (Colac).
PLAYER TO WATCH: Harkness has high hopes for teenagers Stansfield, Ryan and Blake Mottram and Sam Lenehan. Stansfield and Lenehan are all-rounders with Blake an up-and-coming bowler. Ryan is another young all-rounder who will start in division two.
VERDICT: With three key losses, the Rebels need others to stand up to reach the heights of last season. Harkness remains a serious threat with the bat while Harding is a handy pick up as an all-rounder. Harkness said the group was feeling rejuvenated by its teenagers, with motivation always the challenge after reaching the pinnacle.
PREDICTION: Third
LAST SEASON: Fifth
CAPTAIN: Gus Bourke
INS: Jamie Harrison (UK)
OUTS: Daniel Kenna (football in Darwin)
PLAYER TO WATCH: Jamie Harrison. The English wicketkeeper-batsman will be a steadying presence for Noorat. Playing for Hadlow Cricket Club he scored 468 runs across all formats in the past season and will be eager to endear himself to his new teammates with some early runs.
VERDICT: The inclusion of Harrison will help cover the loss of middle-order batter Daniel Kenna. The club will look for improvement within from the likes of Isaac Kenna, who came into his own with the bat last season. A return to finals is a real chance for Noorat especially if Jacob Fishwick (485 runs) and Bourke (395) score anywhere near their 2021-22 totals.
PREDICTION: Second
LAST SEASON: Third
CAPTAIN: Grant Place
INS: Danussika Bandara (Sri Lanka).
OUTS: Amila Mendis.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Josh Place. Bulls captain Grant Place said he wouldn't be surprised if Place scored more runs this year with greater opportunity to bat up the order.
VERDICT: Mendis, the club's leading wicket taker last season with 28, is a big loss though Place believes they have picked up a like-for-like replacement in Bandara. Otherwise the Bulls maintain a similar line up which should help them retain their spot in the top four.
PREDICTION: Premiers
LAST SEASON: Sixth
CAPTAIN: Tyson Hay
INS: Nil.
OUTS: Nil.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Ned Roberts. A young wicket keeper who debuted in division one last year. Hay said the teenager showed he was up to the task with the gloves.
VERDICT: With little movement to its playing list, it will be all about natural development from within to advance up the ladder. Hay said there was several players in the 15-17 age bracket who could take the next step, including Tyson Royal.
The Goats haven't featured in finals since 2016-17 and are determined to push for a top-four finish this year.
PREDICTION: Sixth
LAST SEASON: Seventh
CAPTAIN: Tyler Schafer
INS: Nil.
OUTS: Nil.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Issac Fowler. The opening bowler and mid-order bat has a good cricketing brain according to Schafer and took 24 wickets last season with best figures of 6-27.
VERDICT: The Tigers are only in their second season in division one, so any improvement on last year's 4-8 record will be a success. With little change to the roster, Schafer, who has taken on the coaching-captaincy role, is open to giving younger players more top level opportunities.
Team bonding off field is also helping the side find its feet in the competition. A smoky chance to slip into the top four. Schafer's form with the bat is crucial to the side's chances, with 27-year-old aiming to score surpass last season's 494 runs.
PREDICTION: Fifth
MORE SPORT:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.