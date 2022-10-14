The Standard

South West Cricket division one competition season predictions

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 14 2022 - 6:48am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang's Tyson Hay, Pomborneit's Steven Murphy, Cobden's Matthew Kemp, Noorat's Jacob Fishwick. Pictures by Chris Doheny

Here is how the eight clubs are shaping up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.