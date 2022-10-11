UPDATE, 3.00pm:
An emergency relief centre has been opened at Skipton Recreation Reserve at 15 Smythe Street.
Residents have been told to move to higher ground.
EARLIER, 2.30pm:
Train services on several lines on the V/Line network, including Warrnambool, are suspended and all non-essential travel should be deferred due to extreme weather and flooding.
Coaches are replacing all trains between Warrnambool and Geelong.
Given the extreme weather and flooding impacts on regional rail and roads, V/Line has advised passengers to consider safely making their way home at their earliest convenience and defer all non-essential travel.
Those passengers, who are needing to travel, should allow up to 90 minutes extra for their journey.
EARLIER, 12.45pm:
There are reports of flooding at Scott Street and Lyons Street, Skipton this morning. Sand can be collected from opposite the Skipton supermarket. Residents are asked to bring their own sandbags.
The SES Camperdown unit is also assisting with sandbagging in Skipton this morning.
Requests for assistance were also filed at Boundary Road and Dover Street in Cobden overnight.
Nearby in Glenfyne, three emergency vehicles were sent to the scene of a vehicle incident on the corner of Digney's Bridge Road and Mables Road just after 9.30am this morning.
Heavy rain is also causing havoc in Colac, where requests for assistance have sprung up in William, Chapel, Moet and Murray streets. The town is in the vicinity of the Otway Coast Catchment, where there's an outstanding flood watch warning.
A flood watch was also issued for the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek Catchment which flows into Skipton.
Corangamite Shire Council manager of environment and emergency Lyall Bond told The Standard the first load of sand arrived yesterday on Main Street for residents to fill their bags as they implemented their plans.
A community meeting was held in front of the war memorial on Main Street yesterday.
The council has advised there is currently water over multiple roads, including:
Meanwhile in Moyne Shire, the council has advised Bolac Plains Road, Woorndoo between Mortlake-Ararat Road and Woorndoo-Streatham Road is also closed due to flooding.
Residents should remain prepared as isolated, major flooding is likely across the south-west.
EARLIER:
A senior hydrologist warns Skipton will likely be battered in this week's forecast rain bomb.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Yves Bessard said the town - at the northern-most point of Corangamite Shire - should prepare for the major weather event.
"The rain that we predict would most likely impact north of the divide may very well spill over the Pyrenees into the Mount Emu Creek Catchment," he said.
"So there could be possible flood impact - we issued a flood watch early this afternoon that mentioned Skipton.
"In terms of rainfall, we could see from Wednesday to Friday totals of 60-100 millimetres mostly north of the divide, but that could impact the catchment which flows in through the drains through Skipton.
"With the forecast rainfall, we're likely to see minor flooding in Skipton developing from Friday onwards.
"At this stage, it's very early so we're not in a position to send flood warnings - but flooding could develop overnight on Thursday and Friday and it could go from moderate to major flooding on Friday to Saturday.
"We'll be issuing flood warnings when required for the town.
"At this stage, it's a possible risk and people need to be prepared and check they're up to date with their flood plans.
"They need to be able to react if and when we issue flood warnings."
IN OTHER NEWS
He said the weather authority had met with Corangamite Shire Council, the SES and the Catchment Management Authority on Saturday as part of an outreach.
The warning comes after the town was subjected to major flooding in January 2011 and again in 2016. Community recovery remains underway.
While the satellite town may see a deluge, Mr Bessard said Warrnambool and other areas along the south-west coast were unlikely to see the same scale of impact.
He said there was no flood warning service for the area (caused by rivers) and the weather would likely act as a rain shadow.
Mr Bessard said heavier rainfall, however, could lead to flash flooding.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.