Pools staffed and set to open for summer

The region's pools have hired new lifeguards ahead of the summer season and don't anticipate the closures some centres experienced last year due to staff shortages.
Last summer some pools were forced to limit their hours or close due to COVID-19 staffing challenges.
Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics committee member and instructor Martina Murrihy said it had run in-house pool lifeguard courses over the past few weeks and was in the process of recruiting new lifeguards. The pool is open year-round.
"Right now we're good but it fluctuates a lot," Mrs Murrihy said.
"People come and go throughout the industry. Right now we're good and we're fairly healthy with our lifeguard numbers."
A Moyne Shire spokesman said the Mortlake pool would open on December 3 and close on April 3 with the dates at the community committee-run Macarthur and Hawkesdale pools to be confirmed.
"Each pool, especially Mortlake, is heading into the season with strong interest from potential staff members. It's hoped that some of the issues seen last season will be alleviated this year," the spokesman said.
Corangamite Shire's sports and recreation coordinator Jane Hinds said the YMCA would manage the shire pools and staff for the 2022-2023 season.
"Council and the YMCA have been working on upskilling young people during the off-season to ensure there are adequate staffing levels for the summer season," Ms Hinds said.
The shire's pools in Camperdown, Terang, Timboon and Skipton open on November 26 and close on March 13, Cobden will open on November 26 and close on March 19, while Lismore opens on December 3 and closes March 19.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said it had recruited its lifeguard team and was ready for a busy summer season.
The outdoor pool at Warrnambool's Aquazone has undergone $105,000 in repairs and maintenance works after it closed prematurely in February due to an unexpected water treatment system failure.
The current works including painting, caulking to seal sections of the pool and some improvements to the water reticulation and treatment system.
A council spokesman said the repairs and maintenance were a normal part of operating a large aquatic centre and were factored into the council budget.
He said the maintenance works were dependent on clear, dry weather but "all going well" council was aiming for a November 1 opening.
While the pool opened about six weeks earlier on September 28 last year, to provide an outdoor exercise option during COVID-19, this season's dates will remain consistent with previous years.
"In considering whether to open the outdoor pool earlier council factors in the potentially large increase in costs related to heating the pool when the weather is often cold and windy," he said.
"While the normal date to close the outdoor pool is the Labour Day long weekend, if warm weather persists into Autumn council has funded an extension to the season."
The spokesman said when determining the outdoor pool season consideration was given to the use of the pool by local schools, recreational and competition swimmers and balanced with operational costs.
He said the repairs and maintenance currently underway were a normal part of operating a large aquatic centre and are budgeted for accordingly.
Opening days and hours vary at each pool. Check with your shire/ pool for more detailed information.
