Pools staffed and set to open for summer

Region's pools adequately staffed and prepare to open for summer

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 10 2022 - 2:11am, first published October 9 2022 - 11:30pm
The region's pools have hired new lifeguards ahead of the summer season and don't anticipate the closures some centres experienced last year due to staff shortages.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

