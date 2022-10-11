The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Hamilton man pleads not guilty to high-end assault offences

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'He was defenceless': Man accused of seriously assaulting incapacitated friend

A Hamilton man accused of seriously assaulting his friend while he was incapacitated has been committed to stand trial in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.