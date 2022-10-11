The Standard
Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza put on the market, tipped to be city's largest commercial site sale

William Huynh
William Huynh
October 11 2022
Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza has been put on the market with its price expected to hit $70 million or more making it one of the largest commercial site sales for the city.

Warrnambool's biggest shopping complex is on the market in what would be the largest commercial property sale in the city's history.

