The musical journey of south west singer-songwriter Leah Senior has reached the US and Canada.
The former Woodford performer is currently touring as a support act for Melbourne rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.
The tour began in California at the start of October and has continued on to shows in British Columbia (Canada), Washington state and Colorado.
The Red Rocks Colorado visit includes two shows - one on Monday and the second on Tuesday (today).
From Colorado, the tour will move onto Saint Paul, Minnesota and venture back into Canada to play Toronto and Montreal, before hitting middle America's biggest cities in Chicago and Detroit.
The stages get even bigger as the tour moves to the east coast, with Senior to play shows in New York, Philadelphia and Washington.
The final leg of the tour heads to the southern states, with shows in North Carolina, Atlanta, New Orleans and Oklahoma City.
The tour will conclude on October 31.
Senior's chance to show off her talents on an international stage in the back end of 2022 complements the opportunity she had locally in the early part of the year when when she was part of the bill of the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
