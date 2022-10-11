New North Warrnambool Eagles open coach Maddison Vardy says a strong pre-season will be crucial to an improved early rounds record in 2023.
Vardy takes over for Skye Billings, who was keen to take a step back and focus on her game. Vardy said she was excited to lead the Eagles' upwards trajectory in the Hampden league, which sees all players return bar Jordan Murphy, who suffered a serious knee injury at the end of the home-and-away season.
The midcourter is pleased Murphy will remain as a defensive coach, while new recruit Maisie Barlow will shore up the Eagles defence.
"Maisie and her partner and little boy have moved down to Warrnambool," Vardy said. "Jordyn was a huge loss for us. (Maisie) is that goal defence-wing defence position and she'll slot in there perfectly which is exactly what we needed. She's such a strong athletic player. It's a huge win for us."
Vardy is aiming to play next season but currently rehabbing an AC joint shoulder injury sustained in the Eagles' semi final loss to Koroit. Rachael Batten and Billings also sported injuries throughout last season.
Vardy said she was loving her time back at North Warrnambool Eagles, her former club, after returning last off-season alongside husband and former AFL ruckman Nathan.
"North Warrnambool is where I grew up and where my family is," she said. "It's just such a welcoming, beautiful club and some really loyal people out there. Nathan's slotted in there perfectly, he loves everyone, loves all the boys. We've been so happy out there."
Vardy hopes to start the 2023 season firing after the Eagles made a 3-3-1 start to the 2022 season as they tried to determine their best seven. It led to a turnaround and eight-game winning streak from round eight to 15.
"Next year it will just be figuring out those positions a bit earlier," she said. "We're going to focus on a really strong pre-season and hopefully be able to hit the court round one firing."
Vardy expects teenager Tahni Porter to take more responsibility through the midcourt while providing another goaling option.
"She's a player who can play anywhere," Vardy said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
