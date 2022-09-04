The Standard

Koroit defeat North Warrnambool Eagles in Hampden league first semi-final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:05am, first published 6:30am
Koroit defender Layla Monk looks to advance the ball up the court. Picture by Chris Doheny

They don't call it a premiership quarter for nothing, with Koroit using its third quarter to perfection to hold off North Warrnambool Eagles in a semi-final and advance to a preliminary final.

