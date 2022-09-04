They don't call it a premiership quarter for nothing, with Koroit using its third quarter to perfection to hold off North Warrnambool Eagles in a semi-final and advance to a preliminary final.
The Saints - leading by two goals at half-time - stretched its margin out to eight in the third quarter before holding on late in the game to seal the 52-45 win. Saints coach Kate Dobson said she spoke to her group at half-time, with the results changing the course of the game.
"We said... this is the difference between good teams and really good teams, when the pressure is on, it's the players who step up and make the smart decisions that keep themselves in the game," she said.
Dobson said the win showed her players if they executed what they had been practising in recent weeks, the results would follow.
"Hopefully they can take that into next week," she said.
Dobson said belief was high that Koroit could hold off the higher-ranked Cobden in next week's preliminary final.
"We'll give ourselves every chance," she said. "We've got nothing to lose."
The Saints backed in its seven starters all day, making only one change at quarter time by swapping Kasey Barling into goal keeper and Layla Monk to wing defence.
"I couldn't make the decision until late (Saturday night) when the Mermaids won," Dobson said of the starting line-up.
"But I think all season we proved our nine are pretty good, I don't think it makes a difference who is on the court."
The Eagles, on the other hand, made a move late in the game by taking goal shooter Victoria Grundy out for the final quarter. Coach Skye Billings said the decision was tactical to try get more movement in the ring.
But it was a late shoulder injury to Maddie Vardy that was the final blow for the Eagles, as they lost one of premier players in the competition in a moment they needed her the most.
"To lose her in the last seven minutes when we got back to three goals is a little bit heartbreaking," Billings said.
"But it's also great to get our babies on the court and give them some finals experience."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
