BUDDING tennis players are being encouraged to join a summer pennant season to improve their skills and game play.
Hudson Greene and Lucy Kavanagh, both 12, have already registered for the Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club competition, which will start in early November and cater for players between the ages of nine and 17.
Hudson and Lucy have played in the Saturday morning series for two years and are eager to compete in both singles and doubles contests again.
St Joseph's Primary School student Hudson, who rates his serve as his biggest strength, said the camaraderie was something which drew him to tennis.
"It's great fun and (my favourite part) is how many nice people there is," he said.
"They're all kind to you and every player you play against, say if you fall over, they always say 'are you OK?'
"There's great sportsmanship."
Lucy - a student at Warrnambool East Primary School - likes to use her backhand and wants to improve her court patterns this summer.
"I like that it's a variety of boys and girls and you get to play singles and doubles," she said of the pennant competition.
Both Hudson and Lucy enjoy playing in tennis competitions across Victoria and have travelled as far as Bendigo and Swan Hill to compete in the past.
Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club junior competition co-ordinator Narelle Kavanagh said 40 players had registered for the season with hopes for up to 60 before round one.
"There's some experienced pennant players and then there's some new players coming in and starting to play," she said.
"They get exposure to both singles and doubles and it's boys and girls mixed."
Registrations close on Sunday, October 16 with a grading day scheduled for new players on Sunday, October 23, starting at 3pm.
The season starts on November 5 and finishes in early April.
Interested players can register at www.warrnamboollawntennis.com and make enquiries at wltcjuniors@gmail.com
