The Standard

Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club preparing for 2022-23 junior pennant competition

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 10 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hudson Greene and Lucy Kavanagh, both 12, are avid tennis players. Picture by Sean McKenna

BUDDING tennis players are being encouraged to join a summer pennant season to improve their skills and game play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.