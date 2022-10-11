Friendly family advice and a solid training session in the final weeks of the 2022 Hampden league season was all Maisie Barlow needed to land at North Warrnambool Eagles.
The experienced netballer, who moved from Geelong to Warrnambool last month with partner Nick, will follow in the footsteps of brothers Herb and Michael to play for the Eagles.
"(North) got onto me when we moved down," she said. "I knew it was a good club from (my brothers). And I'm not all that picky, if I get a good feel about somewhere I'm not going to shop around."
Barlow, who has four brothers, said Herb was the more outspoken sibling when offering his opinion on Hampden league clubs.
"Herb had a bit to say, there is a lot of huge rivalries," she said. "When I first moved, Koroit got onto me and Herb was like 'you can't play for them'. He doesn't really care. He said, "I don't care where you play, just not Koroit'."
The defender, who has Victorian Netball League experience, said she was excited to return to the sport after taking the 2022 season off following the birth of son Billy, now six months.
"It keeps me sane," she said. "I came down (to North) at the end of the season because I was getting cabin fever at home. I thought I'd really like to have a run, so I came down and the girls were really inclusive and inviting."
Barlow, a maths and science teacher, said she wasn't an overly competitive player and "just loved the game".
She is aiming to bring experience and voice to the court for the Eagles, who will be coached by Maddison Vardy next season.
"I've got a bit more wisdom and court knowledge that others may not have yet," Barlow said. "I'm pretty talkative on the court so I'm fairly directive. I'll probably bring a bit of voice, I think younger girls can be a little bit timid in that respect."
She said partner Nick was undecided if he would play football next season after a taxing 2022 season on the body.
MORE SPORT:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.