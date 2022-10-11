The Standard

Netballer Maisie Barlow joins North Warrnambool Eagles for 2023 Hampden league season

Meg Saultry
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:59am, first published 9:15am
New North Warrnambool Eagles recruit Maisie Barlow moved to Warrnambool last month to be closer to family. Picture by Sean McKenna

Friendly family advice and a solid training session in the final weeks of the 2022 Hampden league season was all Maisie Barlow needed to land at North Warrnambool Eagles.

