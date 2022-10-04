Jurors deliver verdict in rape trial

UPDATED: A Corangamite district man has been found not guilty of twice raping a woman at his home.
A County Court jury sitting at Warrnambool acquitted the man of two counts of rape on Tuesday after he was accused of sexually assaulting her at his home in 2020.
It took the 12-person jury less than a day to return their verdict after a week-long trial that heard from a small number of witnesses including the complainant.
Earlier, Tuesday: Warrnambool jurors will soon start deliberations in the trial of a Corangamite district man accused of raping a woman in 2020.
The man is on trial in Warrnambool County Court accused of raping the female complainant just days after she moved into his home with her young children.
He pleaded not guilty last week to two counts of rape.
Jurors were told the complainant and the then-36-year-old accused man had a consensual bath together on or about October 20, 2020.
It was alleged the accused man pinned her down in the bath and raped her.
Jurors heard evidence the man apologised and asked the woman for a cuddle before again allegedly raping her in a bedroom of his home.
At the beginning of the trial Judge Claire Quin told the jury they would need to decide if sexual intercourse took place and whether there was consent.
In closing addresses on Tuesday, prosecutor Stephen Delvin said the complainant admitted to bathing with the accused man and there was flirtatious conversation which may have ended in a "consensual act".
But he said jurors heard circumstances changed and the man then grabbed her and raped her.
He said the complainant made it clear there was no consent and that she repeatedly told the accused man to get off her.
Mr Devlin said when quizzed about the alleged rape in the bedroom, the complainant said she felt "numb from the bathroom incident" and "just froze".
IN OTHER NEWS
He said she had "totally exposed herself" in court and it would not have been easy to give evidence about the consensual bath.
Mr Devlin said the complainant admitted to living with the man for up to seven weeks after the alleged offending and she did so because she "literally had nowhere else to go."
He told jurors the woman was credible and should be believed beyond reasonable doubt.
Shane Kennedy, representing the accused man, said the complainant's claims there was no consent were a "load of absolute rot".
He said during a committal hearing in the magistrates court the woman agreed she and the accused man had been in a relationship for three months.
But during the trial she said it was a "friendship", Mr Kennedy said.
He said the complainant also lied about the length of the alleged offending with jurors being told she first said it lasted half-an-hour but later said "about a minute".
Judge Quin will give her judge's charge before the jury retires for deliberations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.