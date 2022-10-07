Full extent of charges revealed for drug-fuelled offender

UPDATE, Friday, 12.50pm:
Sentencing for a Warrnambool man in his mid 20s with a shocking history of drug use and offending is expected to be finalised later this month.
Lachlan Mitchell, 26, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court earlier this week for a contest mention and lawyer Ian Pugh asked for a sentence indication.
It's expected that Mitchell will be sentenced to time served when a community corrections order breach is listed in court on October 28 for a plea hearing along with the 70 odd days he has already served in custody.
Mitchell has entered guilty pleas to a range of charges contained in two briefs of evidence.
The first brief contains charges of dangerous driving while pursued by police and unlicensed driving.
A second brief compiled by divisional response unit investigators includes charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possess cannabis, possess GHB, suboxone and mirtazapine, possessing prohibited weapons (including an extendable baton and knuckle dusters) and possessing a controlled weapon (a hunting knife).
But, there are other charges - speeding and evading police - which are listed in Warrnambool court on October 18 for a contest mention hearing.
