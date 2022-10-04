The Standard
Our Lady Help of Christian's students' 7548 caps to be recycled into limbs for Lids4Kids

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:10am
Alicia Martin, Hannah Ragg, Lottie Moore and Marli Moore. Picture by Anthony Brady

Children from Our Lady Help of Christian's are putting a lid on landfill by collecting thousands of bottle caps to be recycled into prosthetic limbs.

