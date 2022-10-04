Children from Our Lady Help of Christian's are putting a lid on landfill by collecting thousands of bottle caps to be recycled into prosthetic limbs.
Parent Steve Moore said a small class project quickly snowballed.
"The school had an initiative to do Lids4Kids, asking everyone to collect their milk lids and bread tags and bring them in to use for recycling," he said.
"A kid in (daughter) Marli's class had 1000 lids and she said 'Dad, you've got to beat that'. I went around all the cafes in Warrnambool and it snowballed from that.
"They all got behind it and in one month we collected 7548 lids.
"The girls put them all in the bathtub and cleaned them, so the tub was out of service for quite a while."
Some of those businesses included Jane Dough, Piccolo, Pronto, Rough Diamond, Toto, Jude, Tilly Divine, Dr Tully, Box Racer, Coffee Treat, Lady Vandebrew, Bohemia and Jean Jail.
Mr Moore said he wanted to see the initiative expand on a local level.
"I went to see Warrnambool City Council which was really supportive and our aim for the future is to have our own depot here because at the moment they all go to Mount Gambier," he said.
"They go towards making park benches, prosthetic limbs, USB sticks - all that sort of stuff.
"It's just another initiative for the town and the community, something little that we can do which moving forward will be super sustainable."
Marli said that was why she would keep collecting.
"Together we can make a really sustainable future," she said.
"We just need to reduce landfill and be more conserved."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
