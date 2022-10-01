Optus data victims urged to take action

Optus customers involved in the recent hacking breach are being warned to take action to protect themselves.
Scamwatch is advising customers to secure their bank accounts by telling all of the banks or credit providers that they are a victim of the Optus data breach and asking about how you can protect your money.
Those steps could include setting transaction limits, enabling multi-factor authentication for online and telephone banking, adding security questions and special security words and if their passport or driver's licence has been compromised, tell your bank so that they do not rely on these documents to verify your identity.
Customers can also stop scammers taking out loans in your name by getting a credit ban.
"You can apply to Credit Reporting Agencies for a credit ban to stop people getting credit or loans in your name," the website said.
"This is a free service. This will last for 21 days and can be renewed."
The website is also warning victims to contact their superannuation fund.
"Tell your superannuation fund that you have been impacted by the Optus data breach and ask for an alert to be placed on your file," it advised.
"Discuss what additional security features they can implement for you, such as multi-factor authentication or a further security question and place a hold on any activity to roll over your fund."
Scamwatch also advised to apply for a replacement drivers licence.
"Most states and territories will allow you to replace either or both your driver licence number and card number," it said.
"A driver licence number is a unique number which stays with you for life and does not normally change when a new card is issued.
"A driver licence card number is a unique card number on the card which changes each time a card is produced.
"By changing either of these you will have more protection because it will make it harder for criminals to use your old one to take out loans or credit in your name. It will make it harder for them to use your licence number for verification.
"In Victoria you can fill out an online form to flag your licence and request a replacement. Go to Vic Roads - Information regarding Optus breach."
Scamwatch said a new driver licence will help you by providing a new unique card number.
There's also advice to apply for a new passport .
"You can change your passport by applying for a passport renewal. Visit https://www.passports.gov.au/getting-passport-how-it-works/passport-renewal
"IDCARE provides extensive additional details in their fact sheet under the heading 'Passport number'.
"You can change a Medicare card. Visit Services Australia page https://www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/ms011
"IDCARE provides extensive additional details in their fact sheet under the heading 'Medicare number'."
Victims are also advised to contact telecommunications, technology and other online services to request additional security on accounts and also contact Buy Now Pay Later services where you have accounts and request additional security.
The advice is to also change your passwords, that includes changing your online banking and email account passwords, use different passwords for every account, and remember, the stronger the password, the better.
"Create passwords that are long and use a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols, consider using a random password generator or password manager to strengthen the security of your accounts and for more information, visit the Australian Cyber Security Centre," it said.
Change the email address you use for important accounts and review all the accounts that you use that email address for.
"Consider using a different email account for your important accounts. You should check other telecommunications or internet accounts, energy accounts (gas and electricity), you Apple ID or Google recovery email, your MyGov account or any government service and your account with road traffic authority."
For anyone who thinks scammers have used their information there are other actions suggested.
"If you have been a victim of cybercrime or identity fraud you can report to the police via Reportcyber, contact your bank or financial institution immediately and you can contact IDCARE a free service which can help people recover from a cybercrime or stolen identity," the website suggested.
"IDCARE is Australia and New Zealand's national identity and cyber support service, they provide a free and confidential support service for those impacted by scams and identity crimes. you can contact IDCARE on 1800 595 160. Report scams to https://www.scamwatch.gov.au," it said.
