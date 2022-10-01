The Standard
A V/Line spokeswoman warned to allow an extra hour for travel time

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 1 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:35pm
Buses to replace trains this week during works

Due to Warrnambool railway line upgrade works, buses will replace trains for at least part of the journey from Saturday to next Sunday.

Andrew Thomson

