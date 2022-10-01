Buses to replace trains this week during works

Due to Warrnambool railway line upgrade works, buses will replace trains for at least part of the journey from Saturday to next Sunday.
Coaches replace all trains between Warrnambool and Geelong except on Monday and Tuesday when the 5.39pm Warrnambool to Southern Cross service will be replaced by buses for the entire journey.
A V/Line spokesperson said please allow an additional 60 minutes travel time for your journey.
"Thank you for your patience during this time," she said.
