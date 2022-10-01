The Standard
Home/News/Local News

More than 500 role-players descend on Pomborneit North hamlet for Swordcraft

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 1 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Stewart from Melbourne at Swordcraft, Pomborneit North. Picture by Anthony Brady

More than 500 wizards, warriors and archers congregated at a south-west farming hamlet for the greatest battle the region had ever seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.