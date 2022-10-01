More than 500 wizards, warriors and archers congregated at a south-west farming hamlet for the greatest battle the region had ever seen.
It was the first time swords had been drawn in the Western District as Pomborneit North was transformed into a medieval battlefield for Swordcraft, a week-long role-playing event.
Padded weapons struck real armour for more than two hours, with players eliminated on a points-based system. Between battles, participants have been camping around open fires, drinking and eating in makeshift taverns.
Korumburra resident David Robins - adorned in a brown tabard complete with a sword - was exhausted after clashing under the blistering sun.
"We just had a big battle that went for roughly an hour and a half, so I'm coming back to camp to de-kit," he said.
"There were hundreds there fighting amongst trees and rocks.
"I've been doing this for roughly four to five years, I heard about this from a colleague of mine and I did it once and i'm still here.
"Once a year we have Quest where we camp at a place for a week. We camp here, these tents or warbands are where people stay overnight.
"We buy our week-long ticket, camp, do some role-playing, battle and have some all-round shenanigans."
He said many costumes were custom-made or store-bought.
"All the armour is store-bought from Oakleigh in Melbourne, we buy our weapons and armour there or even second-hand, imported from overseas.
"I complete the rest with stuff from the op-shop."
Swordcraft founder and president Jeff Krins said the event - hosted by the Melbourne chapter - brought together fans from across the nation.
"We've had 530 people here, plus 27 children throughout the week," he said.
"We've got people from all over Victoria, New South Wales, ACT, Queensland, we have chapters from all of those places.
"The chapters all generally run a weekly battle, but this is the biggest, longest camping one and the first time we've had it in this area."
