The passing of the long-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth has left town halls with a right royal dilemma - when is the right time to switch portraits to one of King Charles III?
With 70 years since the portraits last had to be changed, many were left pondering just what is the right protocol.
Corangamite Shire councillor Jo Beard said she had been contacted by a number of community members about what to do with the portraits hanging in community facilities and buildings.
"We've been told it's to stay put until further notice, obviously until the coronation I'm assuming of King Charles," Cr Beard said.
The issue was raised at this week's public meeting when mayor Ruth Gstrein put forward a condolence motion expressing the council's deepest regret and grief at the death of the queen and conveyed condolences to King Charles and the royal family.
The motion also affirmed the great affection and esteem in which her majesty was held and expressed gratitude for life and exceptional public service.
"It just goes without saying that what her majesty did over 70 years was absolutely outstanding," Cr Gstrein said.
"People have said it feels like you are losing your grandmother, she has always been part of your lives forever and a day and you didn't think this time would come.
"It's a very sad moment."
Cr Jamie Vogels said: "We will see the coins change and photo in the council chambers I'm guessing".
"I put dibs on the old Queen one," he said.
Cobden Hall committee secretary/treasurer Frank Martin said while Charles had been proclaimed the king, until he was crowned there would probably not be an official portrait.
"We're quite happy to have the Queen watching over activities at the hall until such time as Charles decides to put his hand up to do, if in fact that's what happens," he said
"She's welcome to stay there until she's officially displaced from our wall space."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
