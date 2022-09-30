The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Housing solutions in the pipeline for Warrnambool and south-west region

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FormFlow general manger Matthew Dingle says up to 200 houses a year will be produced at an aircraft hanger at Portland airport.

The announcement of a housing manufacturing hub in Portland this week has sparked hopes that solutions to the region's housing crisis might be on the horizon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.