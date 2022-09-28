Merrivale young gun Tatum Cassidy admits she didn't have an inkling of her unique club best and fairest record until it was pointed out to her.
The 19-year-old recently won the A reserve netball best and fairest for the club after an outstanding campaign in a team which narrowly went down in the Warrnambool and District league grand final against Allansford.
But it's not the first time the Tigers' defender has clinched the top gong for her side and attracted the attention of the coaches.
In fact, the Deakin University Melbourne student has now won six club best and fairests at Merrivale, which includes one from each grade - 13 and under, 15 and under, 17 and under, B grade, A reserve and A grade.
It's quite the record considering she joined the club as a 13-year-old, equating to one best and fairest award every season.
I don't think I could ever more to another club, Merrivale has supported me so much throughout my juniors.- Tatum Cassidy
"I honestly didn't even realise to be honest," she said with a chuckle.
"I don't even know how to describe it, it wasn't something I expected. I feel like it's a really good victory, but I'd much rather a team win over these individual ones.
"That would have been a better feeling, winning the grand final but there's always next year."
The teaching student didn't play A grade netball this season due to commitments in Melbourne with her studies, travelling back on Friday nights to play for the club, making her achievement all the more incredible.
She said she was proud of the consistency within in her game.
"I definitely did try and keep myself consistent throughout the years," she said.
"It certainly was a bit tricky this year with uni, I haven't made majority of training sessions, but in the younger years I've always tried as hard as possible to help get the win for my team.
"It definitely was a bit of a juggling act to travel down, I'd finish Friday classes and then I'd drive back home.
"But it was good to get out of Melbourne, see all the girls, play a game. I honestly really did enjoy it despite it being a bit much at times."
She has no plans to stop playing with the Tigers as she continues to study in Melbourne over the next few years.
"I don't think I could ever move to another club, Merrivale has supported me so much throughout my juniors," she said.
"They were there for me when I said I couldn't make training and supported me throughout the year, which has been great and it's allowed me to still play."
