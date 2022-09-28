The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Port Campbell businesses report 'crazy' four day long weekend as international visitors return

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Campbell businesses are predicting a bumper summer period after a "crazy" four-day long weekend with domestic and international visitors flocking to the Great Ocean Road.

Port Campbell businesses are predicting a bumper summer period after a "crazy" four-day long weekend with domestic and international visitors flocking to the Great Ocean Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.