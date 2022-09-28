Port Campbell businesses are predicting a bumper summer period after a "crazy" four-day long weekend with domestic and international visitors flocking to the Great Ocean Road.
Head chef Aaron Snibson from 12 Rocks Cafe and Bar said there was a mix of overnight visitors and day trippers across the grand final long weekend, which included a once-off additional day to mourn the queen.
"We were crazy over the long weekend," Mr Snibson said. "We were doing just over 600 meals a day. Over summer we do about 800 to 900 meals a day. We're pretty busy on the waterfront.
"It was a good long weekend. Everyone else was flat out. The whole town was full."
Mr Snibson said lunches across the weekend were busy, while dinners were a bit quieter leading him to think there was a number of day trippers visiting the popular tourist route.
"We're expecting it to be a very busy summer," he said. "That's what our drawcard is. We're expecting it to be a big one this year, very big, if this weekend is anything to go by."
Mr Snibson said it was the largest visitor influx he'd seen since the country opened up post pandemic lockdowns and restrictions.
Liam Noonan from the Southern Ocean Motor Inn said it was fully booked Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and a number of guests stayed on for Sunday night too.
Grassroots Deli Cafe chef Evie Willox said there was an even mix of domestic and international visitors across the weekend.
"There was a lot of people in town," Ms Willox said. "It was as busy as Easter.
"There was a lot more internationals than there has been. It's good to see them back.
"Last summer was really busy so we're a little bit fearful. There's Australians still travelling around and then there will be the internationals on top of that.
"We're excited for it but we've really got no idea what it's going to bring."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
What are the issues most important to you at November's state election? Have your say and we will then campaign on the issues you choose. Tell us what matters most to you.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.