$7m boost for $125m new Terang battery project

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:13am, first published 5:30am
Terang is set to get a battery storage facility after a $7 million boost from the state government.

A $125.6 million battery project for Terang looks set to go ahead after a $7 million boost from the state government.

