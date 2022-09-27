The Standard
Moyne Shire Council on 'solid footing' for new financial year

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:49am, first published 5:00am
Moyne Shire Council is on a solid financial footing as it signs off on its annual financial report.

Moyne Shire councillors have signed off on the annual financial report as the council ended the financial year with nearly $3 million more than they budgeted for.

