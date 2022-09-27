Warrnambool woman among millions caught up in Optus data breach

A WARRNAMBOOL woman is among almost 10 million Optus customers in Australia to have her personal information shared in a cyber attack.
Optus issued a statement on September 22 that said it was investigating the possible unauthorised access of current and former customers' information after a cyber attack.
The telecommunications company said no passwords or financial details were compromised.
Warrnambool resident Rebecca Grey said she found out about the data breach through the media before she was contacted by Optus via email four days later to say her details were impacted.
"Because of the way they worded it in my email, my first reaction was it was just my phone number and email but they said don't worry it's not the password or bank details so it's all good," Ms Grey said.
"Then I was hearing things in the media it's kind of serious because people can take that information and your identity.
"That was when warning bells started going off in my head."
Ms Grey said she was concerned her personal details could end up on the dark web which is " only accessible by means of special software, allowing users and website operators to remain anonymous or untraceable".
"I'm worried my personal details will get used to take out a loan or credit card in my name," she said.
"There's a lot I have to do on my end.
"It will be a bit of a hassle but it's necessary to change password details and notify your banks to let them know my details have been compromised.
"It's a bit scary that someone can take your identity."
Optus offered customers most affected by the data breach the option to take up a 12-month subscription to credit monitoring and identity protection service Equifax Protect at no cost.
"It wasn't in the email which was interesting because they said we didn't have to worry about doing anything," Ms Grey said.
" I didn't know until i saw on my Instagram stories someone who was an Optus customer.
"I called up to ask what details were leaked, they didn't want to say anything due to private information being released and said they can offer the Equifax subscription.
"I'm in the process of getting that process now - which I think is really useful."
Ms Grey said she believed many customers would not be aware of the offer.
"There would be people out there thinking it's OK and it's just a worry with the fact that contact details and personal information has (allegedly) been leaked onto the dark web."
Optus has confirmed it did not pay a ransom to hackers who published the alleged details of 10,000 customers overnight and demanded a ransom before backing down.
"We didn't pay," an Optus spokesman said.
The purported hacker had asked for $1.5 million in cryptocurrency, but then claimed there was too much attention and apologised in an online forum post.
Experts believe the sample data leaked by the hacker was real, though it has not been entirely confirmed to come from Optus.
The purported hacker's claim to have since deleted the data has not been verified.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
