Inclement weather brought a premature end to Western District's country week golf campaigns just as they were starting.
The annual competition, scheduled for September 26-28 at the Shepparton, Mooroopna and Hill Top golf clubs, was cancelled after the first day due to torrential rain.
On Monday (day one) the region's women's side earned a convincing 6-1 win over East Gippsland in division two while the men's team lost 4-3 to Wimmera before defeating Dalhousie 5-2 in the division three competition.
Western women's co-captain Alison Sinclair said the abandonment was a "disappointing result" .
"Everyone's travelled a long way to get to Shepparton but you know it's just the weather and we couldn't beat it," she said.
Sinclair said the rain had subsided on Wednesday when the side was travelling home. She said her team was thrilled with its day-one efforts. "We thought we're looking good here," she said. "We're undefeated and heading home on a high."
There will be no promotion or relegation for next year's events.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
