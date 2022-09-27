The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Twenty-four-year-old man charged after altercation inside nightclub

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 30 2022 - 8:11am, first published September 27 2022 - 10:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victim suffers lacerated liver in street fight

A 24-year-old Colac man has been charged with stabbing a man during a street fight involving a knife early Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.