The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Indigenous artist Fiona Clarke's design bowls over Australian cricket stars including Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc

By Jenny McLaren
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:05am, first published September 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian cricket stars Mitchell Starc, left, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood model Aunty Fiona Clarke's latest designs which will be worn in the T20 World Cup which starts next month. Picture supplied

SOUTH-WEST indigenous artist Aunty Fiona Clarke's iconic Walkabout Wickets design will feature on the world cricket stage next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.