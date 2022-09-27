SOUTH-WEST indigenous artist Aunty Fiona Clarke's iconic Walkabout Wickets design will feature on the world cricket stage next month.
The artwork is the centrepiece of the new kit to be worn by the Australian men's T20 side in next month's International Cricket Council World Cup.
It marks the first uniform to feature a First Nations design at a Cricket World Cup.
Aunty Fiona attended last week's launch of the uniform at the Sydney Cricket Ground where Aussie fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and leading allrounder Glenn Maxwell modelled the outfits.
"They were joking that I was an honorary member of the team," she laughed, describing it as "a big honour" to have her design featured on the uniform.
The Walkabout Wickets logo will also be displayed on the uniforms of 800 volunteers at the World Cup matches to be played around Australia from October 16 to November 13. The Kirrae Whurrong woman who grew up at Framlingham and lived in Warrnambool before relocating to Melbourne several years ago said she was looking forward to meeting the rest of the Aussie side decked out in the green and gold kit.
IN OTHER NEWS
A keen cricket fan, Aunty Fiona will be a Cricket Australia guest at the October 28 T20 cup match between Australia and England at the MCG.
The new uniform was designed by Aunty Fiona in conjunction with former CA indigenous engagement specialist and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagen.
The celebrated Walkabout Wickets design pays homage to the First X1 Aboriginal cricket side and was launched in 2016 to commemorate the side's 1866 MCG debut and subsequent 1868 UK tour.
It has since gained international exposure on Australian Test uniforms, cricketing equipment, including stumps and even stamps.
Starc said he was looking forward to bringing Australia's First Nations cultures onto the world stage.
"The First X1 team is an important part of cricket's history and we are honoured that through this kit, we will share their story and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and cultures on the world stage," he said.
Aunty Fiona, whose great great-grandfather Jimmy "Mosquito" Couzens and his brother Johnny Cuzens were members of the First X1 from the west Wimmera region around Harrow, said her direct connection to the team was an important theme for the design.
"The Walkabout Wickets is to do with the past, present and future," she said, alluding to the First X1 as well as present and emerging First Nations players of the game.
Predominantly green and gold, the new uniform also incorporates the colours of the Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Islander flag and shows the diversity of country through rivers, land and sky.
"The overall design is to do with the process of connecting with yourself as an individual, as a team, in the community and whatever is surrounded by you," Aunty Fiona said.
