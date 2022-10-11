WORLD-RENOWNED illusionist Cosentino is returning to Warrnambool for the second time this year after selling out shows in April.
He brings his interactive and "death-defying" show, Deception, to Lighthouse Theatre on October 13 back by "popular demand".
"The material will be the same but it will appear different because there will be different performers and audience members coming onto the stage," Cosentino said.
"It's exciting because I love touring and being on the road and doing live performances and if the demand is there I feel very honoured and privileged to do it."
The illusionist has been performing in Warrnambool since 2006 when he showed magic to children in schools and was also involved in the Fun4Kids Festival.
He said it was incredible to see demand for his shows in Warrnambool time and time again.
"For years I did Fun4Kids where you're coming back to the same theatre you're used to it and there's no surprises," Cosentino said.
"Things like that can work to your benefit because audiences are different from state to state but in Warrnambool I have an understanding of what the audience will be."
IN OTHER NEWS
Cosentino said it was unclear why his shows were so popular in the town but said it could be due to the shows broader appeal beyond just being a magic show and it being family-friendly.
"Last time the Warrnambool crowd and town were awesome and I feel very comfortable performing there," he said.
"Hopefully we have another wonderful show and people come back or tell others to go.
"The more you do the show the better it gets and we've really honed it in, it's a tight act and show and when it's unbelievably perfect we're moving onto the next one."
Cosentino said his schedule for the rest of the year was "pretty much" booked out with the Warrnambool show being his last in the city for two years while he works on a new production.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.