Cosentino is bringing his show Deception to Lighthouse Theatre on October 13

By Lillian Altman
October 11 2022 - 8:00am
Cosentino is bringing his interactive and death-defying show Deception back to Lighthouse Theatre on October 13 after selling out shows at the venue in April.

WORLD-RENOWNED illusionist Cosentino is returning to Warrnambool for the second time this year after selling out shows in April.

