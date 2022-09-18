Candidate backs bid to scrap payroll tax for regional businesses

A candidate vying for the South West Coast seat in the state election has backed a call for payroll taxes to be abolished for regional businesses.
Michael McCluskey said he supported the push by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce.
"All reductions in operating costs assist in keeping businesses viable and in turn creating employment," Mr McCluskey said.
He said businesses operating in regional areas experienced some disadvantages including a smaller labour pool.
"Transport costs over longer distances also come into play for some businesses especially with recent fuel price increases," Mr McCluskey said. He said lower company tax rates for businesses in regional areas would be a welcome first step.
"Better promotion of lifestyle benefits for people living in regional areas will grow the employee pool, making it more attractive for businesses to set up regionally," Mr McCluskey said.
The chamber is also proposing a housing development scheme to address the state's chronic housing shortage.
Mr McCluskey said the housing shortage crisis was a huge concern.
Access to safe, secure and affordable housing is crucial for both the social and economic well being of any society.
It's obvious by the high rental rates and low vacancy rates in the southwest that a shortage of housing is a critical issue, both in attracting new employees plus also catering for current residents.
Mr McCluskey said speeding up new land releases and approvals for housing development was vital.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she welcomed the chamber's list of priorities.
"We have promised we will not introduce or support Labor's planned housing tax - a 1.75 per cent levy on new homes, likely $12,000 per home in country Victoria," she said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
