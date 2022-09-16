The Standard

Warrnambool school a finalist in state award

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:50am, first published 1:30am
West Warrnambool primary school's Meagan Roberts, Claire Monk and Karen Holdsworth with students Onyx Bowler, Paige Gemao and Babu Songe-Muhammad. Picture by Chris Doheny

Warrnambool West Primary School has transformed into a "high performing school" and its improvement has led to it being named a Victorian Education Excellence Award finalist.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

