The Standard

Warrnambool needs a 'point of difference' to attract more visitors

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A feasibility study on Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Warrnambool needs to invest in additional attractions to boost its identity as a tourism hotspot, according to city councillor Debbie Arnott.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.