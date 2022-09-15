The Standard

Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu to feature in group one race at Caulfield on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:14am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
Lindsey Smith-trained galloper Tuvalu will feature in a group one race on Saturday. Picture by Chris Doheny

BOOM Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu has his chance to win a group one race at Caulfield on Saturday, according to trainer Lindsey Smith.

