BOOM Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu has his chance to win a group one race at Caulfield on Saturday, according to trainer Lindsey Smith.
Tuvalu, the winner of seven of his 11 starts and placegetter on four occasions, lines up against 15 rivals in the $1 million Rupert Clarke Stakes.
Smith said the lightly-raced five-year-old faces a top-class field in the 1400-metre contest.
"Tuvalu deserves a crack at a group one and the Rupert Clarke is the obvious race," the multiple group one-winning trainer told The Standard.
"It looks a tough race but they never give group one races away easy. Tuvalu hasn't done many things wrong in his career. He's just a good consistent galloper who puts in 100 per cent into his races."
Tuvalu comes off consecutive wins at Flemington in June and July for the group one classic and Smith hopes a strong fitness base will help on Saturday at the end of 1400 metres.
"We never tipped Tuvalu out after he won the Winter Championship," he said.
"It was always the plan to bring him back for the Rupert Clarke. We just kept him fresh in the stable. He's had two gold jump-outs at Warrnambool and Casterton to have him ready for this race.
"I was impressed with his work at Casterton last week to have him ready for this race."
MORE SPORT:
The son of Kermadec, who will be ridden by Jarrod Fry has drawn barrier 13 but that holds no fears for the Warrnambool based trainer.
"I'm not overly concerned about barrier 13 from the 14000 metres at Caulfield," Smith said.
"Jarrod should just be able to work Tuvalu over from that barrier. Jarrod has a wonderful understanding of the horse. He's ridden him in six of his 11 starts and numerous track gallops.
"Saturday is a rise in class but I've got my fingers crossed he'll be up to the challenge."
Smith has earmarked the $1 million group one Railway Stakes at Ascot as the grand final for Tuvalu in this preparation.
In The Boat, a stablemate of Tuvalu, runs in $150,000 handicap over 1100 metres.
Smith has called on the services of Alana Kelly to ride In The Boat who is chasing his eighth win from 13 starts.
Symon Wilde, Peter Chow and Maddi Raymond are other Warrnambool trainers with runners at Caulfield on Saturday.
