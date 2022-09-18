Diane Mugavin remembers seeing Queen Elizabeth II during her royal visit to Hamilton in 1954 and believes it was the catalyst for her lifelong love of the royal family.
The Warrnambool resident was one of the 13,000 children jammed into Hamilton's Melville Oval on February 26, 1954.
"I remember going to see the Queen in Hamilton," Mrs Mugavin recalled. "I was a Brownie. I must have been around 10 or 11.
"I can remember the train stopping at Koroit and we were so excited. We were on the road. I remember standing there with the little flag and seeing her drive past in an open car.
"I thought it was magic. It was one of the highlights of my life."
For Christmas that year Mrs Mugavin's mum gave her some books about the Queen which she's treasured ever since.
"I've got about half a dozen books about the coronation and her as a little girl," she said. "I've still got all the books from when I was a kid. When I downsized to my unit I gave all my books away but I couldn't part with them."
Mrs Mugavin's oldest and most precious item is a silver teaspoon, that belonged to her grandmother.
The spoon commemorates the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth on May 12, 1937.
"I'm a royalist," she said. "I love the royal family. In those days we were all royalists. These days you can be whatever. We were brought up with the royals."
Mrs Mugavin said she was sad to hear Queen Elizabeth II had died and her collection of memorabilia items felt even more special now.
