Warrnambool resident says seeing Queen Elizabeth II began her love for royal family

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated September 18 2022 - 1:30am, first published 12:30am
Warrnambool's Diane Mugavin says her collection of Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia is even more special following Her Majesty's death this month. Picture by Anthony Brady

Diane Mugavin remembers seeing Queen Elizabeth II during her royal visit to Hamilton in 1954 and believes it was the catalyst for her lifelong love of the royal family.

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

